Sip on spooky cocktails at Cape May's first-ever Halloween pop-up bar

Cape May, known for its historic sites, beaches, boardwalks, and Victorian architecture, has officially crossed over to the dark side with its first-ever Halloween pop-up bar.

Following the success of "Jingle Bar," Harry's Ocean Bar and Grille is back for spooky season with "Harry's Boo Bar," featuring a haunted private themed make-over with everything from an actual pirate ship, haunted cast of characters, dim lighting, ghostly portraits, treasure chests and more.

The entire design and production were done with in-house talent, who recently also designed the critically acclaimed sister property Madison Resort Wildwood Crest.

"Following the runaway success of Harry's Jingle Bar (Christmas Pop-up) in 2023, we are back with Cape May's first-ever Halloween themed bar," said Madison Resorts Owner Dan Alicea. "Our team had so much fun with Jingle Bar and the reaction from the community was so amazing, we immediately said we wanted to present a Halloween twist on the idea."

Aversa PR

From now through Oct. 31, visitors can enjoy Halloween-inspired specials along with a special "Boo Bar Happy Hour" every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

The ghoulish cocktail menu includes smoking Davy Jones Juice, brave Blackbeard’s Rum served in an IV blood bag, and the devilishly delightful Captain Jack O’ Lantern.

Harry's has also conjured up a bewitching menu of seasonal dishes, including boneless short ribs, chicken pot pie, and butternut squashed ravioli.

Aversa PR

Aversa PR

Harry's -- located at 1025 Beach Ave. -- is open Wednesday and Thursday from Noon to 9 p.m., Friday from noon to 10 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit harryscapemay.com.