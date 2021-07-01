‘Harry Potter; The Exhibition' to Make World Premiere at Franklin Institute in 2022

The Franklin Institute has been tapped by Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment to host the world premiere of a new “Harry Potter: The Exhibition” offering that will tour globally next year, reported the Philadelphia Business Journal.

In partnership with Imagine Exhibitions Inc. and EMC Presents, Warner Bros. will bring the wizarding world exhibit to Philadelphia in early 2022. From there the program will head to areas including Latin America, the Asian-Pacific region, Europe and Africa. Local opening and ticket sale dates will be announced by Franklin Institute in the coming months.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The new behind-the-scenes exhibit will explore the films and stories of the Harry Potter and related Fantastic Beasts series, as well as the expanded wizarding world tales including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. It will dive into the characters, settings, magical beasts and pinnacle moments from the stories, and visitors will get up-close looks at authentic props and original costumes from some of the movies, PBJ.com reported.

While initial details are slim, Franklin Institute and its project partners are stressing that the exhibit will include immersive technology and design elements to draw museum-goers into the Harry Potter experience. According to Imagine Exhibitions’ website, the upcoming display will hit on staple elements of the franchise originated by author J.K. Rowling including the mysteries of Hogwarts castle, the antics of its wizarding students, duels, dragons, the Dark Arts, goblin-run Gringotts bank and the Ministry of Magic.

PBJ.com reports on how organizers promise that this "will be unlike any other Wizarding World touring exhibition."

Get the latest business news from NBC10's partners at the Philadelphia Business Journal.