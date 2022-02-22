Delaware

Halsey, Green Day, Dua Lipa, MCR to Headline 2022 Firefly Festival

The 2022 Firefly Music Festival is set to take place from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 at the Woodlands in Dover, Delaware

By Dan Stamm

Halsey, Billie Joe Armstrong, Dua Lipa
AP

Firefly is mixing some alternate rock favorites with modern day pop stars atop its 2022 festival lineup.

The Delaware music festival dropped its full roster for the September music festival at the Woodlands in Dover, Delaware, Tuesday.

The Firefly Music Festival headliners are Halsey (Sept. 22), My Chemical Romance (Sept. 23), Green Day (Sept. 24) and Dua Lipa (Sept. 25). Other acts set to take the stage include Weezer, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Zedd, Porter Robinson, Gunna, Avril Lavigne, Bleachers, Charli XCX, Girl Talk and dozens more.

Fans can sign up for presale tickets ahead of Friday's 10 a.m. presale. General admission tickets for the whole weekend start at $299.

Expect to find out plenty more about the festival in the months ahead. In the meantime, check out the FAQ section of the Firefly website.

