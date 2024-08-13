Atlantic City

Gwen Stefani cancels upcoming Atlantic City concert

The "Hollaback Girl" singer was supposed to perform at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on Saturday, Aug. 17

By Cherise Lynch

Gwen Stefani fans will have to wait to see the singer in New Jersey.

The "Hollaback Girl" posted on Instagram that she has to reschedule her Atlantic City show, which was set for Aug. 17th at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Stefani blames a "recent injury" for the decision but didn't get into specifics.

Just a few weeks ago, she was promoting the concert at Hard Rock and other upcoming shows for the rest of the year.

Ticketmaster said the "event organizer has had to postpone the event" and that customers should hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the new date.

If you are interested in getting a refund, visit www.ticketmaster.com for more information.

This article tagged under:

Atlantic CityNew JerseyMusic & Musicians
