Gwen Stefani cancels upcoming Atlantic City concert

Gwen Stefani fans will have to wait to see the singer in New Jersey.

The "Hollaback Girl" posted on Instagram that she has to reschedule her Atlantic City show, which was set for Aug. 17th at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Stefani blames a "recent injury" for the decision but didn't get into specifics.

Just a few weeks ago, she was promoting the concert at Hard Rock and other upcoming shows for the rest of the year.

Atlantic City !! can’t wait 2 see u on August 17th at @HardRockHCAC 🎉✨ get ur tix this friday :) gxhttps://t.co/P3mHXXne0E pic.twitter.com/zyL35bJYoD — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) June 24, 2024

Ticketmaster said the "event organizer has had to postpone the event" and that customers should hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the new date.

If you are interested in getting a refund, visit www.ticketmaster.com for more information.