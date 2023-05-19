Grease the Pole! South Philly's Italian Market Festival Is Back

The South 9th Street Italian Market Festival will be underway this weekend with lots of vendors and tons of family fun, but most of lots of tasty food and one greased pole ready for climbing.

The festival will take place Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21 from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m. along 9th Street from Wharton to Fitzwater streets.

In a news release organizers said that over 100 vendors will be featured along the seven-block route celebrating culture, gastronomy, art and music.

Go hungry with plenty of local food vendors selling tasty delicacies.

Included in the Saturday festivities are a cheesesteak competition and a tribute to late legendary DJ Jerry Blavat.

For Sunday, some featured festivities get a little physical with a cornhole game and the chance to legally climb a 30-foot greased pole. Unfortunately, climbing the pole isn't for a winning sports team, but you can still win prizes of meats cheeses, gift cards and money all hanging from the pole.