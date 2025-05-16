The 2025 South 9th Street Italian Market Festival returns this weekend with lots of vendors and tons of family fun, but mostly lots of tasty food and one greased pole ready for climbing.

"This annual celebration honors the rich 110-year history of Philadelphia’s iconic 9th Street Shopping District – the oldest and longest-running outdoor market in the country," organizers say. "Whether you're a local or a visitor, the festival offers an unforgettable experience for families, friends, and food lovers alike. Join us for the largest block party in the city and immerse yourself in South Philly’s spirit, culture, and community."

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When and where does the South 9th Street Italian Market Festival take place?

The festival takes over the South Philadelphia neighborhood on Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 5p.m. each day, stretching along South 9th Street from Fitzwater to Wharton streets and along Washington Avenue, Christian Street and other cross streets.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

What can festivalgoers expect this weekend in South Philly?

"For seven city blocks, the 2025 Festival will be a celebration of culture, gastronomy, art and music," organizers say on their website. " Featuring over 100 area vendors showcasing a range of cuisine and beverages. Visitors will have the opportunity to sample and purchase culinary delights."

Go hungry, but also look to crave some culture and art.

"In addition to the food, the Festival will feature a wide range of music, services, souvenirs, jewelry, artists, and crafters," according to organizers.

Half ball, music, the Procession of Saints and a greased pole with meats on top

The neighborhood is put on display through a series of events, including Saturday morning's John Marzano Half Bal Tournament and Sunday's Procession of Saints parade.

Something that rocks both days in live entertainment each day with music from DJs Timmy DeSimone and Eric Bartello, and bands like SlayTownCity, the Juliano Brothers, 99 Reasons and Michael James Band.

But, the biggest draw has to be the greased pole challenge each day. Guess what, you and some friends can try your best to conquer the 30-foot pole.

At the 9th & Montrose Tavolo Zona Piazza, "teams will compete to scale a 30-foot grease-covered pole, with exciting prizes such as meats, cheeses, gift cards, and cash. The most coveted prize? Bragging rights for the entire year," organizers said.

Teams can register on-site each day, organizers said.