Giant Bugs and Dinosaurs to Take Over the Philadelphia Zoo With New Spring Exhibit

A new group of creepy-crawly creatures are moving into the Philadelphia Zoo this spring, including a 10-foot-tall stink bug that actually stinks.

The new exhibit, Staying Power: Be Distinct or Go Extinct, will open to the public on April 1. It will feature 25 life-size animatronic dinosaurs and larger-than life insects. The experience will show visitors how insects' physical traits, behaviors and special skills allowed them to survive long after the dinosaurs faced extinction.

Visitors will travel down Dinosaur Trail, where they will be joined by life-like dinosaurs, including a 60-foot-long Giganotosaurus and a group of 6-foot-long velociraptors. They will then make their way to the Insect Garden, which features honeybees that buzz and dance, a 15-foot-tall peacock jumping spider showing off its mating dance and a ladybug that's an expert at eating pests.

"We are very excited to welcome guests to the Zoo to experience Staying Power - a tailor-made adventure immersing guests in the fascinating world of dinosaurs and insects, highlighting what it means to be adaptable and survive," said Philadelphia Zoo Chief Marketing and Experience Officer Amy Shearer. "Staying Power is a dynamic experience that will put guests side-by-side with some of the biggest and smallest animals to walk the Earth, and challenge guests to look at the adaptations that we have as humans to make a difference for the future of our planet."

Scientists believe there are about 5.5 million insect species, which makes up 75 to 80 percent of all animals on earth, according to the Zoo. Habitat destruction, agriculture practices and pesticide use are leading to rapid population decline, forcing insects to adapt or face extinction.

The exhibit aims to show visitors that they have the power to make changes to save the planet and improve the lives of every living being. Before exiting, visitors will learn about the disappearing Monarch Butterfly and how they can help the delicate creature stay alive.

Tickets for Staying Power cost an extra $6 on top of your standard Zoo admission ticket. You can get your tickets here.

The exhibit opens to the public on Saturday, April 1, with exclusive access for Philadelphia Zoo members on Thursday, March 30. The Zoo is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. this spring.

While at the Zoo, visitors with a special edition Zoo Key can unlock stories inside of the Staying Power exhibit and in other areas of the zoo. The Dino Zoo Key will be available for purchase at retail locations for visitors who want to unlock the Zoo Key Storybook Boxes.