Chester County singer earns 4-chair turn on NBC's ‘The Voice'

A Chester Couty native got a four-chair turn during her blind audition on the singing competition show "The Voice."

Gabrielle Zabosky, from Oxford, impressed the judges and the crowd when she performed her own rendition of Kelly Clarkson's hit song "Mr. Know It All."

The 25-year-old singer got great praise from judges Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and Reba McEntire but ultimately ended up joining Gwen Stefani's team.

You can watch Zabosky's journey on "The Voice" on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.