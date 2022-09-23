From Halloween Frights to Pumpkin Spice: Your Guide to Fall Fun in Philly Region

Now that there's an autumn chill in the air, spooky season is officially upon us.

Whether you like the spooky side of things or just looking for a pumpkin-spiced family weekend, this guide will get you through fall, one outing at a time.

Looking for a Scream in an Old Prison

If you're looking to get the daylights scared out of you head over to Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood to visit Eastern State Penitentiary's Halloween Nights. The 10-acre prison is transformed into a massive haunted house (make that houses), packed with live entertainment, food and drinks.

This year they have three new haunted exhibits. Really want fright? Organizers have brought back extra scary opt-in option.

"Our visitors can amp up the scare factor or they can lower it," Brett Bertolino, vice president at Eastern State Penitentiary said. "So we have something called opting in. If you choose to do one of the five haunted houses, you can get a glow necklace - that allows our monsters to touch you, to separate you from your group, send you down hidden passageways."

When - Select nights, Friday, Sept. 23, through Nov. 12, 2022

- Select nights, Friday, Sept. 23, through Nov. 12, 2022 Cost - Tickets start at $34

Family-Friendly Apple Picking in the Suburbs

While getting a scream can be fun, it may not be the best thing if you have small children or older relatives and friends. Luckily, Linvilla Orchards has your whole family covered.

Located in Media, Pennsylvania, the 100-acre farm has fun for everyone, including apple picking, pony rides, hayrides and so much more.

"This is a great place to be if you have young kids who just want a nice experience, it's not scary at all," Sarah Mills, an employee at Linvilla Orchards, said. "The witches are very friendly they tell jokes and stories."

You can also opt to just walk the ground, feed the animals and check out the store packed with fall treats.

To grab tickets visit their site.

Spooky Cocktails? Yes, Please

Nightmare Before Tinsel returns for its annual Halloween pop-up bar in the heart of Center City Philadelphia. The zombie-themed bar is perfect for adults looking for a spooky drink and a photo op.

Teddy Sourias and Craft Concepts Group's apocalyptic bar will have people imbibing on theme as they have drinks called blood bag and vampire shot.

Where - 116 S. 12th St

- 116 S. 12th St When - through 0ct. 31

- through 0ct. 31 Cost - Free Sunday through Thursday, $5 cover charge starts at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, not including the additional cost of drinks.

Nightmare Before Tinsel brings Halloween spooky season to Center City this week.