Philadelphia loves its pretzels, and whether you like yours salty, sweet, plain or with mustard, it's hard to argue that there's anything wrong with one that's free.

🥨 Grab a free soft pretzel at these retailers Wednesday, April 26, 2023, to celebrate National Pretzel Day:

Auntie Anne's

Pennsylvania-based Auntie Anne's has been teasing for days a free pretzel for app users.

"I am begging you to download our app and clear your calendar for April 26th​," Auntie Anne's wrote on Instagram.

Expect exact details to drop at some point Wednesday, so stay tuned for any "twists."

Philly Pretzel Factory

Philly Pretzel Factory is being more clear about its intention to give out free pretzels.

Visit any Philly Pretzel Factory for a free pretzel (while supplies last), the pretzel shop says in social media posts.

SAVE THE DATE! Less than 2 days until #nationalpretzelday !!! Are you ready to claim your FREE pretzel from one of our locations? 😄🥨



*Offer only valid 4/26 while supplies last!*#phillypretzelfactory #pretzelday #philadelphia #foodie #savethedate #FREE pic.twitter.com/t7QUTEpUMo — Philly Pretzel Factory (@PPFpretzels) April 24, 2023

"National Pretzel Day is one of our favorite days of the year because we get to celebrate the food we love, and say thank you to our loyal customers," Philly Pretzel Factory co-founder and CEO Dan DiZio said.

The retailer plans to give away more than 150,000 pretzels Wednesday.

If you get there early, you could get a whole month's worth of free twisted goodness. In a news release, Philly Pretzel Factory said "at participating locations, the first 100 VIPs to reserve their spot in advance, will receive a punch card for 1 free pretzel every day in May."

Wetzel's Pretzels

Wetzel's Pretzels - which has a location in Center City Philadelphia's Fashion District -- is giving away "FREE OG PRETZELS" to people who come by after 3 p.m.

Also keep an eye out for other pretzel day deals at other retailers.

Now, what type of mustard to use?