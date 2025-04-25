It's a celebration of a local favorite! April 26 marks National Pretzel Day.

In 2003 Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, and former Philadelphia Mayor, declared April 26th “National Pretzel Day” to recognize the popular food’s importance to the state’s history.

Why "knot" celebrate? Here's a list of stores in the Philadelphia region (and beyond) that are offering freebies and discounts.

Ways to Celebrate National Pretzel Day 2025

Philly Pretzel Factory: You can stop at any Philly Pretzel Factory location and get one free pretzel per guest, no purchase necessary.

Auntie Anne's: To snag your free soft pretzel, you must redeem it in the Auntie Anne's Rewards app between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This reward is limited to one per person and includes an original or cinnamon sugar pretzel.

Wetzel's Pretzels: Popular pretzel chain Wetzel Pretzel is offering free pretzels to customers after 3 p.m. ion honor of not only pretzel day, but the company's 30th birthday.

Center City Soft Pretzel Company: This family-owned and operated company is celebrating National Pretzel Day with a great deal: get a freebie with your purchase.

