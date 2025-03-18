Ready, set…Opening date set for Philly's first-ever F1 arcade

Gamers, prepare to start your engines.

F1 Arcade, the world's first Formula One experiential hospitality brand, is officially opening its doors in Philadelphia on Thursday, May 29.

Located at 1330 Chestnut Street, F1 Arcade will be bringing 80 state-of-the-art immersive racing simulators, allowing visitors to virtually race through iconic Grand PrixTM circuits while enjoying world-class food and drinks.

Spanning over 19,200 square feet, the Philadelphia venue will feature racing simulators, plenty of high-top dinner seating, and an expansive, illuminated 43-foot bar.

If you're not interested in racing and just want good food (or if you want both), F1 Aracde will provide visitors with an elevated menu inspired by international flavors, including seafood towers, wagyu beef sliders, and birria tacos, to name just a few.

Organizers say visitors can also expect eye-catching signature cocktails prepared with premium spirits alongside thoughtful non-alcoholic creations.

If visitors are looking to book a large party or have an added layer of exclusivity, the F1 Aracde will have The Briefing Room event space, which will feature 13 racing simulators and an 18-foot bar.

“As Formula 1 continues to surge in popularity across the United States, we couldn't think of a more fitting location for expansion than Philadelphia, home to many of the world’s most passionate sports enthusiasts,” said Jon Gardner, U.S. President of F1 Arcade. “We're eager to bring a new gathering space and our own unique brand of experiential hospitality, diverse food menu, and stellar cocktail program to Center City.”