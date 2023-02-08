Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters are returning to New Jersey later this year for a big rock festival at the Jersey Shore.

The Sea.Hear.Now festival will bring the Foos, The Killers, Weezer, Sheryl Crow, the Beach Boys and pro surfers to Asbury Park, New Jersey, Sept. 16 to 17.

Here are details on the lineup and how to get your tickets to the music and surf festival.

Which bands will be playing the Jersey Shore festival?

The Killers will headline Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 with Sheryl Crow, Greta Van Fleet, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Living Colour, Royal Blood and others hitting the stage.

The Foo Fighters will be joined by Weezer, Mt. Joy, the Beach Boys, The Breeders and many more on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. The Foos recently announced several tour dates as they return to the road after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year.

Click here for the full lineup.

Which surfers will be competing in the Atlantic Ocean?

The North Beach Rumble surf contest, taking place between the Surf and Sand stages and will feature the best surfers from the East Coast competing in a team format," a news release said. "The teams, captained by professional surfers Cam Richards and Sam Hammer, will compete in multiple heats with the winning team awarded for the most wins based on overall style and creativity. Teams will also feature big wave surfer Will Skudin and legendary ladies Cassidy McClain and Jamie DeWitt, as well as Jersey’s Rob Kelly and Montauk's Pat Schmidt."

When do tickets go on sale, how much do tickets cost?

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. People can click here to sign up for the presale code.

There are several ticket options for varying prices: 1-Day General Admission (starting at $125) and 2-Day General Admission (starting at $210) are the most affordable options. GA+ options, which include complimentary water and access to air-conditioned restrooms and full bar, cost $275 for one day and $370 for two days.

Kids 7 and under are free with a ticketed adult, organizers said.

Fans really wanting to up their experience can purchase VIP, Platinum and Ultimate Experience tickets. The Ultimate Experience for two days costs $8.900 and includes a three-night stay at the Asbury Ocean Club Resort, unlimited success to lounges, backstage access to the Artist Bar, golf cart transportation, $2000 food and bar credit, a dedicated concierge and more.

Fans wanting to ensure a tickets might want to act during the presale: "Prices are subject to change, plan to purchase early to ensure the best price," the festival website said.