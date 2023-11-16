Philadelphia

Flight Club set to bring food, cocktails and elevated dart experience to Center City

Calling all foodies and darts aficionados. Flight Club Philadelphia is set to open summer 2024

By Cherise Lynch

Flight Club

A bar that specializes in darts has chosen Philadelphia as its next target.

State of Play Hospitality - a U.S.-based international "Eatertainment" operator - announced Tuesday they are expanding its popular experiential concept, Flight Club and opening a new venue in Philadelphia next summer.

Flight Club will take over the original Philadelphia Stock Exchange building at 1417 Walnut St. The 7,000-square-foot venue will be near some of the best dining and entertainment spots in Philadelphia.

Inspired by the traditional British game of darts, Flight Club Philadelphia will bring a revolutionized version of darts with new technology that incorporates automatic scoring and runs exciting multiplayer games for groups of up to 400 people.

Besides playing darts, guests can enjoy a curated craft beer and cocktail list, a globally inspired menu and multiplayer games set in eleven semi-private playing areas.

With locations worldwide, Flight Club has been serving up a "super-charged experience" for guests since 2012.

“As we continue to expand Flight Club into new cities across North America, we are thrilled to announce our next destination will be Philadelphia,” Chief Executive Officer of State of Play Hospitality Toby Harris said in a news release. “Marking our seventh U.S. location, and our 12th venue overall as a Group, we’re very excited that Flight Club Philadelphia will soon become part of the city’s rich entertainment history.”

An exact launch date has not yet been released for the Philadelphia location. Visit flightclubdartsusa.com for more information.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiafood and drink
