Philadelphia

Fairmount to host Bunny Hop Bar Crawl for a good cause

The event is Thursday, March 28 from 6 to 10 p.m.

By Cherise Lynch

Photo illustration of white bunny ears.
Getty Images

Get ready to jump into spring with the 26th Annual Fairmount Bunny Hop!

On Thursday, March 28, from 6 to 10 p.m., participants will enjoy food and drink specials from seven Fairmount area bars.

Part of the proceeds will benefit the Trauma Survivors Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides care for people during and after traumatic events.

Each ticket is $10 and includes a pair of bunny ears, for more information visit upcomingevents.com.

Participating bars:

Bar Hygee (1720 Fairmount Ave) 

Urban Saloon (2120 Fairmount Ave)

Fare (2028 Fairmount Ave) 

Pier Bar (2025 Fairmount Ave)

Green Room (1940 Green St)

Jack’s Firehouse (2130 Fairmount Ave)

La Calaca Feliz (2321 Fairmount Ave)

