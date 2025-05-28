Philadelphia's about to go full throttle. High-thrill F1 Arcade opens this week

Gamers, prepare to start your engines.

F1 Arcade, the ultimate hospitality and gaming destination, is officially opening its doors in Philadelphia this week!

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Located at 1330 Chestnut Street, F1 Arcade will feature 80 state-of-the-art immersive racing simulators, allowing visitors to virtually race through iconic Grand PrixTM circuits while enjoying world-class food and drinks.

Spanning over 19,200 square feet, the Philadelphia venue will also have plenty of high-top dinner seating and an expansive, illuminated 43-foot bar.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

If you're not interested in racing and just want good food (or if you want both), F1 Arcade will provide visitors with an elevated menu inspired by international flavors, including seafood towers, wagyu beef sliders, and birria tacos, to name just a few.

Organizers say visitors can also expect eye-catching signature cocktails prepared with premium spirits alongside thoughtful non-alcoholic creations.

And starting on Thursday, May 29, you can experience it all.

F1® Arcade F1® Arcade

If visitors are looking to book a large party or have an added layer of exclusivity, the F1 Arcade will have The Briefing Room event space, which will feature 13 racing simulators and an 18-foot bar.

“While Formula 1 continues to gain momentum across the U.S., F1 Arcade is about more than just racing – it's about connection,” says Jon Gardner, U.S. President of F1 Arcade. “We’re excited to bring a dynamic new gathering place to Center City, where friends, colleagues, and communities can come together over incredible food, standout drinks, and a one-of-a-kind social experience.”

For more information about F1 Arcade Philadelphia and to book your tickets, visit f1arcade.com/us/philadelphia.