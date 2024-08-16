Buckle up, Philly. A Formula 1 arcade is coming in 2025

Philadelphians, get ready to start your engines. A Formula One simulator racing experience is coming to the City of Brotherly Love next year.

F1 Arcade, the world's first F1 experiential hospitality brand, announced Philadelphia as the place for its fourth U.S. venue.

Set to open in 2025, F1 Arcade will bring its first-of-its-kind experiential venue with show-stopping hospitality and an electrifying atmosphere to 1330 Chestnut Street in Center City.

Spanning over 19,200 square feet, the Philadelphia venue will feature the brand's signature full-motion simulators, its globally inspired food and drink menu, and an exhilarating atmosphere for F1 fans and non-F1 fans alike to enjoy.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

F1® Arcade

According to a press release, the Philadelphia opening will mark the next phase of the U.S. roll-out plan following the opening of its first U.S. location in Boston in April 2024.

“We’re excited to announce our fourth U.S. location right in the heart of Philly," U.S. President of F1 Arcade Jon Gardner said in a news release. "We can’t wait for locals to enjoy the excitement of F1 Arcade - whether it’s racing head-to-head on iconic tracks with friends, or savoring incredible cocktails and enjoying the incredible food. Philadelphia, with its rich culture and history, felt like the perfect next step for our U.S. expansion. We’re thrilled to be joining the vibrant community of shops and restaurants in this amazing city.”

There are plans to open an F1 arcade in Washington D.C. this October, Las Vegas in 2025, and 30 other locations globally over the next five years.

You can follow F1 Arcade on Instagram for all the latest news and updates.