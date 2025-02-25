Get your caffeine fix during the annual Espresso Martini Crawl in Northern Liberties

Calling all cocktail enthusiasts and coffee lovers alike! The second annual Espresso Martini Crawl returns to Northern Liberties in March.

On Saturday, March 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District (NLBID) invites you to explore the neighborhood's vibrant bar and restaurant scene, all while indulging in inventive takes on the beloved espresso martini.

Beyond the cocktails -- which will be available for $12 or less -- those who attend can also enjoy exclusive specials at local coffee shops, bakeries, and retail stores along the route.

Participating bars and restaurants include:

“Northern Liberties is home to some of the city’s most creative bartenders, and we love seeing how they put their spin on this iconic cocktail,” said Cassidy Martin, Executive Director of NLBID. “The Espresso Martini Crawl is a great way to explore the neighborhood while enjoying delicious drinks, coffee, and treats along the way. Whether you prefer your martini classic, frozen, or topped with mascarpone cream, there’s something for everyone!”

If you are looking for a non-alcoholic option, NoLib's One Shot Cafe will offer a Nutella Espresso Mocktini made with cold brew, chocolate, hazelnut, vanilla, and fee foam, topped with three coffee beans. Additionally, Madison K Bakery will feature special espresso-themed treats.