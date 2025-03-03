Legendary rock guitarist Eric Clapton is bringing his "Slowhand" to Philadelphia at least one more time later this year.

It was announced on March 3, 2025, that the soon-to-be 80-year-old is embarking a brief September tour of the eastern United States following a international tour this spring.

The tour starts on Sept. 8, 2025, in Nashville and wraps up Sept. 20 at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. Along the way the "Tears in Heaven" performer stops in Cleveland, Philly, Boston and New York.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

When will Eric Clapton 'Lay Down Sally' in Philly in 2025?

The "Motherless Child" performer will play the Well Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, Comcast Spectator announced Monday. The tour comes on the heels of Clapton's new album, "Meanwhile."

What artists not named 'Layla' will be joining Clapton on stage?

"Clapton’s band for the U.S. tour will be Nathan East (bass / vocals), Edward ‘Sonny’ Emory III (drums), Doyle Bramhall II (Guitar), Tim Carmon (Hammond / keyboards), Chris Stainton (keyboard), Sharon White (backing vocals) and Katie Kissoon (backing vocals)," the Wells Fargo Center said on its website.

Who will open for Eric Clapton in the 'White Room' in Philly?

The former Yardbirds, Cream, Blind Faith and Derek and the Dominoes guitarist will have Jakob Dylan's The Wallflowers open on the brief U.S. tour.

Trying to get Eric Clapton tickets for the 'Sunshine of Your Love'?

There are several presales being offered on Ticketmaster for Clapton's Sept. 13 concert in Philly.

"The Call" for fan club and Official Platinum members happens at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Wells Fargo Center presales drop on Thursday, March 6.

The general public on sale takes place starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 6, according to organizers.

Click here to get your tickets.