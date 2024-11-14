Immersive dinosaur museum and fossil park set to open in New Jersey in 2025

Get ready to unearth a land before time.

Edelman Fossil Park & Museum of Rowan University is set to open its doors in March 2025, offering an immersive exploration of dinosaurs and other prehistoric species.

Located at 66 Million Mosasaur Way in Mantua Township, New Jersey, the museum will bring the age of dinosaurs roaring back to life with jaw-dropping exhibits, live animal encounters, and life-sized depictions of epic creatures that roamed the mid-Atlantic seaboard millions of years ago.

Edelman Fossil Park & Museum

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Visitors will have the opportunity to dig for real fossils at the only place in the world where you can see a preserved fossil ecosystem from the exact moment of the asteroid impact that marked the end of the dinosaurs.

"In the depths of the quarry, more than 40 feet below the Fossil Park, over 100,000 fossils from more than 100 species, including mosasaurs, marine crocodiles, sea turtles, and sharks, have been unearthed, underscoring the site's significance," the museum said in a news release.

The museum will also feature immersive galleries that bring the age of the dinosaurs to life with state-of-the-art reconstructions of giant species and their environments.

A free-roaming VR experience will also be offered along with a museum store, café, theater, scenic nature trails, and a paleontology-themed playground.

Edelman Fossil Park & Museum

"The opening of Edelman Fossil Park & Museum marks a momentous occasion for our region and for visitors from around the world. This is not just a museum—it’s a gateway to a breathtaking chapter of Earth's history. Here, we open a window onto the profound and pivotal events of the fifth mass extinction, during which the dinosaurs and 75% of species perished, shaping the modern world as we know it,” said Dr. Kenneth Lacovara, founding executive director of the Edelman Fossil Park & Museum. “The fossils unearthed here tell the epic story of life’s fragility and resilience, weaving a cautionary tale that frames our present challenges and provides a roadmap towards a more sustainable tomorrow.”

The museum was made possible by a donation from Rowan University alumni Jean & Ric Edelman.

Musume updates and ticket sales announcements are coming soon. For more information, visit efm.org.