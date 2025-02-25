South Philadelphia

East Passyunk Restaurant Week underway featuring deals at over a dozen eateries

By Cherise Lynch

East Passyunk Restaurant Week

Ready to dig into delicious deals? East Passyunk Restaurant Week is now underway, featuring signature offerings from over a dozen restaurants.

Now through March 7, participating eateries across the South Philadelphia neighborhood are offering 3-course prix fixe lunches and dinners starting at $20.

From Spanish and Mexican at Cantina Los Caballitos and Pistolas Del Sur to authentic South Asian at Gabriella's Vietnam and The Palace of Indian, there will be options for every diner.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Agricola
  • Barcelona Wine Bar
  • Cantina Los Caballitos
  • DiVinci & Yu
  • Dough Head Pizza
  • Gabriella’s Vietnam
  • Le Virtu
  • Lucky 13 Pub
  • Marra’s Restaurant
  • Noir Restaurant
  • Perla
  • Pistolas Del Sur
  • Pizza Plus South
  • Pizzata Pizzeria & Birreria
  • P’UNK Burger
  • Stogies Joe’s Tavern
  • The Bottle Shop
  • The Palace of Indian
  • Townsend

More information on participating East Passyunk Restaurant Week businesses can be found at visiteastpassyunk.com/restaurant-week.

