East Passyunk Restaurant Week underway featuring deals at over a dozen eateries

Ready to dig into delicious deals? East Passyunk Restaurant Week is now underway, featuring signature offerings from over a dozen restaurants.

Now through March 7, participating eateries across the South Philadelphia neighborhood are offering 3-course prix fixe lunches and dinners starting at $20.

From Spanish and Mexican at Cantina Los Caballitos and Pistolas Del Sur to authentic South Asian at Gabriella's Vietnam and The Palace of Indian, there will be options for every diner.

Participating restaurants include:

Agricola

Barcelona Wine Bar

Cantina Los Caballitos

DiVinci & Yu

Dough Head Pizza

Gabriella’s Vietnam

Le Virtu

Lucky 13 Pub

Marra’s Restaurant

Noir Restaurant

Perla

Pistolas Del Sur

Pizza Plus South

Pizzata Pizzeria & Birreria

P’UNK Burger

Stogies Joe’s Tavern

The Bottle Shop

The Palace of Indian

Townsend

More information on participating East Passyunk Restaurant Week businesses can be found at visiteastpassyunk.com/restaurant-week.