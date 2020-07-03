South Philadelphia

A Philly First: East Passyunk Avenue to Close for Outdoor Dining, Shopping

East Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia will be closed to cars for an entire weekend for its 'Open on the Avenue' event to allow for socially-distant dining and shopping

By Dan Stamm

East Passyunk Avenue fountain
K. Kelly for Visit Philadelphia

East Passyunk Avenue fountain

" data-ellipsis="false">

One of Philadelphia’s best-known restaurant and shopping destinations is closing the street next weekend to allow patrons to dine and shop outside while practicing social-distancing measures.

East Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia is holding the city’s first temporary dining street closure amid the coronavirus pandemic from July 10 to 12.

The "Open on the Avenue" pilot program “expands outdoor dining and promotes social distance practices,” the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District said on its website.

View this post on Instagram

"Open on the Avenue" on East Passyunk will be Philly’s first temporary street closure as part of a pilot program to provide for social distanced dining and more. Next Friday, July 10th from 5 pm until Sunday, July 12th at 5 pm, five blocks of East Passyunk Avenue will be closed to all vehicle traffic from Broad to Dickinson. This will allow our award-winning eateries and other notable businesses to expand into the street and accommodate enhanced social distancing. Masks are REQUIRED. Reservations are strongly encouraged in order to provide for social distanced dining accommodations. More information can be found at link in our bio. Contact businesses directly for hours of operation and reservations. Photo credit @jaredcwood #EastPassyunk #PassyunkStrong #MaskUpPHL, #OurPhilly

A post shared by East Passyunk Avenue BID (@eastpassyunk) on

No vehicular traffic will be allowed on East Passyunk Avenue over a five-block stretch from South Broad to Dickinson streets as “dozens of award-winning restaurants, bars, local businesses and shops taking over socially-distanced outdoor spaces for a 48-hour period,” the business district said.

The business district reminded people that despite the sidewalk sales and eating on the street, this is not a street festival and social distancing and handwashing precautions should be adhered to.

The Scene

Walmart 20 hours ago

Walmart Parking Lots Will Transform Into Drive-In Theaters

open for business 22 hours ago

Open for Business: Delaware Art Museum

Mask-wearing will be mandatory until patrons are seated for eating and drinking and 6-foot distance should be practiced.

Among the eateries and shops taking part in the event are Barcelona Wine Bar, Bianca Simone, Bing Bing Dim Sum, Deja 42 Art Gallery, Marra’s, Metro Mens Clothing, Noir Philadelphia, NOORD, P’unk Burger, Stateside, Stogie Joe’s Tavern and dozens more.

Restaurants will offer a mix of reservation-based and first-come, first-served seating, organizers said, but they urged people to make reservations to help adhere with social distancing. Reservations for private shopping are encouraged.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

This article tagged under:

South PhiladelphiacoronavirusOutdoor Diningeast passyunkstreet closure
Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us