One of Philadelphia’s best-known restaurant and shopping destinations is closing the street next weekend to allow patrons to dine and shop outside while practicing social-distancing measures.

East Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia is holding the city’s first temporary dining street closure amid the coronavirus pandemic from July 10 to 12.

The "Open on the Avenue" pilot program “expands outdoor dining and promotes social distance practices,” the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District said on its website.

No vehicular traffic will be allowed on East Passyunk Avenue over a five-block stretch from South Broad to Dickinson streets as “dozens of award-winning restaurants, bars, local businesses and shops taking over socially-distanced outdoor spaces for a 48-hour period,” the business district said.

The business district reminded people that despite the sidewalk sales and eating on the street, this is not a street festival and social distancing and handwashing precautions should be adhered to.

Mask-wearing will be mandatory until patrons are seated for eating and drinking and 6-foot distance should be practiced.

Among the eateries and shops taking part in the event are Barcelona Wine Bar, Bianca Simone, Bing Bing Dim Sum, Deja 42 Art Gallery, Marra’s, Metro Mens Clothing, Noir Philadelphia, NOORD, P’unk Burger, Stateside, Stogie Joe’s Tavern and dozens more.

Restaurants will offer a mix of reservation-based and first-come, first-served seating, organizers said, but they urged people to make reservations to help adhere with social distancing. Reservations for private shopping are encouraged.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.