Driscoll's Brings Back Popular Rosé Strawberries and Raspberries for Summer

Summer is the season to enjoy fresh berries. It's also the best time of year to drink a chilled glass of crisp rosé wine.

Now, one popular produce brand has found a genius way to combine these two favorites.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Meet the rosé berry collection from Driscoll's.

Driscoll’s limited-edition offering was inspired by the classic pink wine. Both strawberries and raspberries are available in the new hue.

While neither berry actually contains any rosé wine — or alcohol of any type — the strawberries were "curated" to mimic rosé’s distinct peach flavor, while also boasting a floral finish. And they obviously don't just taste the part, these berries boast a beautiful blush color.

The rosé raspberries were created by Driscoll's team of breeders, sensory analysts, plant health scientists and entomologists who crossbred a combination of red and golden raspberries. Though Driscoll's wouldn't disclose exactly how the strawberries were created, the company reiterated that they are not genetically modified and were bred and grown through traditional techniques.

Driscoll's

The company's website explains that it took 20 years to perfect both berries, which "took the internet (and grocery stores!) by storm" after the original launch in summer 2019.

In a FAQ section, Driscoll's explained many people were incorrectly worried the rosé berries are unripe.

"These berries are naturally a lighter color, and they turn a beautiful shade of blushing pink in the sunshine," the website reads. "For a more scientific explanation, there’s a natural mutation that occurs in these berries that removes the presence of anthocyanin, the flavonoid compound that gives berries their color. The absence of anthocyanin makes our Rosé Berries™ naturally lighter in color — and naturally brighter in flavor."

The rosé berries are only available at some retailers. In 2019, the pink fruits were only sold in limited quantities at certain locations in Northern California and New York City. Since then, the company has expanded the rosé berries availability and its website lists several large grocery chains that carry the berries. That said, be sure to call ahead and confirm the berries are in stock with your local produce department. For example, TODAY tracked some of the rosé berries down at one Whole Foods in Los Angeles, though calls to several other Whole Foods locations in Chicago, Denver and Salt Lake City were fruitless, pun intended.

The berries are only in season through September.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: