This man has ridden Dorney Park's new Iron Menace coaster 1,000 times

A brave man conquered Dorney Park's Iron Menace coaster not once, not twice, but 1,000 times.

Iby Shaw, a roller coaster enthusiast from Allentown, Pennsylvania, made history Friday after he completed his 1,000th ride on the park's newest coaster.

The thrilling ride opened back on April 17th, featuring a 160-foot-high, 95-degree drop and speeds up to 64 mph across a steel track.

The coaster includes four inversions, including a tilted loop — the first of its kind for a dive roller coaster — and pays homage to the industrial history of the Lehigh Valley.

Iron Menace was the park's first new roller coaster to be built since the opening of Hydra in 2005.

