Pennsylvania

This man has ridden Dorney Park's new Iron Menace coaster 1,000 times

By Cherise Lynch

Dorney Park

A brave man conquered Dorney Park's Iron Menace coaster not once, not twice, but 1,000 times.

Iby Shaw, a roller coaster enthusiast from Allentown, Pennsylvania, made history Friday after he completed his 1,000th ride on the park's newest coaster.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The thrilling ride opened back on April 17th, featuring a 160-foot-high, 95-degree drop and speeds up to 64 mph across a steel track.

The coaster includes four inversions, including a tilted loop — the first of its kind for a dive roller coaster — and pays homage to the industrial history of the Lehigh Valley. 

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Pennsylvania Jul 11

Dorney Park teams up with young entrepreneur to create exclusive freeze-dried krimpet

Philadelphia Eagles Apr 18

Dorney Park lets roller coaster fans ‘drop' 160 feet for Eagles Autism Foundation

Iron Menace was the park's first new roller coaster to be built since the opening of Hydra in 2005.

Visit dorneypark.com for more information and to purchase your tickets for your next visit.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaAllentown
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us