Pennsylvania

Dare to enter? Dorney Park announces new haunted maze for the Halloween Haunt

Halloween Haunt returns to Dorney Park with a new haunted maze called "The Ghost In The Machine"

By Cherise Lynch

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom

Terrifying monsters and ghosts await you this fall at Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdown.

The park located in Allentown, Pennslyvania announced a new haunted attraction has been added for the annual Halloween Haunt which runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 28.

Guests should prepare themselves to go on a heart-pounding journey inside The Ghost In The Machine maze.

Inside the maze terror and history collide as you step inside the gates of the abandoned McTavish Steel Factory and explore the old darkened halls of what some say is an “evil place filled with torment and agony.” 

“The Ghost In The Machine will tell the chilling backstory of the Iron Menace roller coaster while leading guests on a harrowing, nightmarish adventure through the remnants of Hiram McTavish’s old factory,” Dorney Park’s General Manager and Vice President Jessica Naderman said. “This maze pushed our creative boundaries and will present a taste of what’s to come in 2024.” 

Additionally, there are several other haunted mazes and scare zones where guests can encounter ghoulish monsters and rampant scares. 

Credit: Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom

The park said the Haunt is not recommended for children under the age of 13.

For more information on the Halloween Haunt attractions, tickets and hours click here.

