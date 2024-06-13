‘Perfect blend of fun and flavor': Dorney Park announces new coaster-inspired beef jerky line

Calling all thrill seekers and food lovers!

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom has partnered with Tommy's Jerky & Smokies to create a signature line of coaster-inspired beef jerky.

Each type of jerky flavor pairs with one of Dorney's top roller coasters, including the Northeast's first-ever dive coaster, the Iron Menace.

"Tommy’s Jerky & Smokies have utilized their passion and energy for beef jerky to make something extra special,” Public Relations and Communications Manager at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom Ryan Eldredge said in a news release. “Whether your taste buds crave a good kick of seasonings and spices, or you just love roller coasters, this is something that guests will be excited to try and it’s unique to our park.”

The flavors and coasters featured are:

Iron Menace: Wild BBQ Beef Jerky - tangy and sweet barbecue flavor

Steel Force: Buttery Prime Rib Flavor Beef Jerky - includes black pepper finish

Hydra: Tender Teriyaki Beef Jerky - hint of sweetness

Possessed: Peppered Beef Jerky - smoky flavor with medium spice level

"This partnership is a perfect blend of fun and flavor. We can't wait for park guests to experience the unique taste of our beef jerky while enjoying their favorite rides," said Amy Bulick, President of Tommy’s Jerky & Smokies. “We are excited to provide bold flavors to compliment the thrilling experiences that Dorney Park offers to guests.”'

Interested in trying one of these hand-crafted snacks? They are available now at the park.

For more information about tickets, hours, rides and experiences visit dorneypark.com.