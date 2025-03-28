Disney World announces discounted kids tickets for this summer — what to know

Walt Disney World is offering a rare sale on tickets for kids this summer.

The theme park has announced a 50% discount on tickets for children ages 3 through 9.

The half-off price is good for standard three-day or longer tickets to the park in Orlando, Florida, running from May 27 through Sept. 20.

Anyone interested can visit Disney World’s site for more information or call a Disney Family Travel Specialist at (407) 934-7639.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

How do I get this Disney deal?

The cost of half-off tickets will be based on the regular price for the same ticket.

The offer cannot be combined with any other promotion or discount and children who take advantage of it must be joined at the park by a guest age 14 or older. No reservations are required.

The discounted ticket will be good within the specified time period, “depending on ticket length and type,” according to Disney World.

Ticket prices at Disney vary depending on the day and the type of ticket purchased, but a 3-day ticket during the last week in March and first week in April is $164 to $167 per day.

What else can you get with this deal?

Customers can tack on more choices to the half-off deal, including the following:

Park Hopper Option: This enables guests to visit more than one theme park in any given day.

Water Park and Sports Option: Guests can visit one theme park per day, as well as take a certain number of visits to a water park, golf course or miniature golf course based on the length of the ticket.

Park Hopper Plus Option: A combination of the first two choices, this plan allows guests to visit more than one theme park on the same day. In addition, they can take a specified number of visits to a water park, golf course or miniature golf course based on the length of your ticket.

What else is new at Disney World?

The ticket promotion coincides with a pair of new productions at Disney World. The park is unveiling two new shows, “The Little Mermaid — A Musical Adventure” and “Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After.” Both shows will debut May 27.

The park will also offer a new parade called "Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away."

"Behold a dazzling nighttime parade that celebrates magical moments from Disney stories—each touched by starlight," it says on the Disney World site. There is no date when the parade will debut.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: