Philadelphia

Disney on Ice skates back into Philly this weekend. Here's how to get tickets

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Are you looking for something to do over the long President's Day weekend? Well, Disney on Ice is back in Philadelphia, and it's an event that the whole family will enjoy.

In “Disney On Ice Presents Frozen & Encanto," two of Disney's most popular films will come to life. Audiences will see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, and the Madrigal family live and fan favorites Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and many more. 

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The show runs at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia from Friday, Feb. 14, through Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Show Times

Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m.

The Scene

Philadelphia 3 hours ago

‘Most loved' restaurants on DoorDash revealed. One Philly bakery made the cut

Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Philly bakery makes list of ‘most loved' restaurants on DoorDash

Saturday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16 at 11 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 17 at noon

Visit disneyoneice.com/tickets to purchase your tickets today.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaDisney
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us