Disney on Ice skates back into Philly this weekend. Here's how to get tickets

Are you looking for something to do over the long President's Day weekend? Well, Disney on Ice is back in Philadelphia, and it's an event that the whole family will enjoy.

In “Disney On Ice Presents Frozen & Encanto," two of Disney's most popular films will come to life. Audiences will see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, and the Madrigal family live and fan favorites Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and many more.

The show runs at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia from Friday, Feb. 14, through Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.

Show Times

Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16 at 11 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 17 at noon

Visit disneyoneice.com/tickets to purchase your tickets today.