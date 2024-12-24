Are you ready to dance with (DJ) Mickey Mouse and friends? "Disney on Ice presents Let's Dance!" is moving into Philadelphia on for two dozen shows to end 2024 and ring in 2025.

The show runs at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia from Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, to Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.

"Mickey and his pals are rocking the DJ table at Disney On Ice and you’re on the guest list," the Wells Fargo Center says on its website. "Feel the electric atmosphere as they remix favorite Disney tunes into colorful worlds."

The show features characters from "Moana," "Frozen," The Lion King" and Disney favorites.

Show Times

Thursday, Dec. 26 at 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 27 at 11 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 27 at 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 30 at 11 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 30 at 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 2 at 11 a.m.

Thursday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 3 at 11 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4 at 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.

For more information and to purchase your tickets click here.

