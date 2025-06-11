Philadelphia

Get your white outfit ready! Date announced for Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia

For the 13th year, guests are invited to enjoy a night of elegance, community and joy in the City of Brotherly Love.

By Cherise Lynch

It's time to find the perfect all-white outfit because Dîner en Blanc is set to take over Philadelphia once again for one special night of elegance this summer.

Building on the success of last year's celebration at LOVE Park, organizers announced that Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia will take place on Thursday, August 21.

However, you will still have to wait a little longer for the announcement of the secret location.

Organizers shared that this year's event will also incorporate the 100th Anniversary of The Great Gatsby and Art Deco. Guests will enjoy an evening of "community and Jazz Age flair."

"We are thrilled to bring Dîner en Blanc back to Philadelphia for its 13th year on August 21st. We have also added the theme "100 Years of Gatsby" to this year's event. 1925 was a seminal year with the publication of The Great Gatsby (while Fitzgerald was living in Paris) and the Paris Exposition of Decorative Arts, which launched "Art Deco" style and introduced the world to The Charleston and Josephine Baker," said Natanya DiBona, Co-Host, Le Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia. "We are excited to bring Jazz Age entertainment to this year's event, and we invite all of our guests to escape into the past and celebrate the Roaring 20s with their attire and decor on August 21st."

Ticket sales for Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia will begin in early July.

To receive an invitation, visit philadelphia.dinerenblanc.com, then click on 'Attend Diner en Blanc' to create an account. 

Founded in Paris in 1988, Le Dîner en Blanc debuted in Philadelphia in 2012, uniting people from diverse backgrounds to share a unique and special experience.

