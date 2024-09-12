From equestrian competitions to amusement rides, what to expect at the 11th annual Devon Fall Classic

The Devon Horse Show and Country Fair is hosting its 11th annual Devon Fall Classic this week.

The four-day all-jumper event -- held Sept. 12 through Sept. 15 in Devon, Pennsylvania -- will feature some of the nation's top show-jumping athletes, all competing in the Dixon Oval.

The Dixon Oval will host the $5,000 Open Jumper Welcome Stake Thursday evening, and the $10,000 Open Speed Stake will take place Friday evening.

Saturday evening events feature the $7,500 Show Jumping Hall of Fame Junior/Amateur-Owner Jumper Classic and the night concludes with the highly anticipated $25,000 Devon Fall Classic Grand Prix.

In addition to the highly anticipated equestrian competition, the event also includes entertainment for people of all ages.

Guests can enjoy boutique shopping from more than 50 exclusive apparel, home decor, gourmet food, jewelry, and candle purveyors. Devon's midway will bring signature amusement rides for families with children, including the Ferris wheel, merry-go-round, games and plush prizes.

Various food offerings, including BBQ, burgers, fries, sandwiches, pasta, salads, ice cream, funnel cake and more, will also be available.

Music performances during the Devon Fall Classic include:

Clydesdale Corner

- Thursday, September 12: DJ Brian Bohn from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

· Friday, September 13: Ricks Office Band from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

· Saturday, September 14: Just Add Water from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

National Anthem

· Friday, September 13: Michael Krueger

· Saturday, September 14: Alison Rose

Join the community during this fun-filled weekend by purchasing tickets at devonhorseshow.com/fall-classic.

Six-seat boxes are $375 for all four days, including parking. Individual seats range from $8 (Thursday and Sunday) to $20 (Friday and Saturday).

Tickets are also available at the gate or by calling the ticket office at 610-688-2554.

If you can't attend the event, the show will be streamed live to 57 countries on the United States Equestrian Federation Network.