Dell Music Center reveals summer 2025 concert lineup – here's how to get tickets

Get ready, Philly! The Dell Music Center is turning up the volume for the 2025 summer season.

Operated by Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, the Dell's open-air amphitheater in Fairmount Park is a beloved community space that not only hosts the popular concert series throughout the summer but also graduations, job fairs, and community events.

However, the weekly concerts are a summer staple for music lovers in Philadelphia and all around the region, especially for those who enjoy great tunes, food, and just the community vibe.

This year's lineup features performances by Fantasia, October London, Xscape, En Vogue, SWV, Tye Tribbett, Kierra Sheard, Boney James, and more.

A highlight of this year's line is the Wawa Welcome America Celebration of Black Music Month and Fireworks event, curated by Philadelphia music legend Dyana Williams, featuring performances by Kindred the Family Soul, Philadelphia Freeway and DJ Aktive.

Organizers said box office tickets will be available to the general public starting Saturday, May 17, both in person at the Dell, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and online at ticketmaster.com.

After that date, box office tickets will be available every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“The Dell is where music and memories come together,” said Susan Slawson, Commissioner, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation. “Whether you’re coming for old school R&B and hip-hop, or gospel, the energy is infectious with people who love music and a good time.”

Also new this summer, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation is adding a special night to spotlight rising young artists. Organizers say more details on this will be announced soon.