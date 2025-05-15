Philadelphia

Dell Music Center reveals summer 2025 concert lineup – here's how to get tickets

Organizers said box office tickets will be available to the general public starting Saturday, May 17

By Cherise Lynch

Get ready, Philly! The Dell Music Center is turning up the volume for the 2025 summer season.

Operated by Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, the Dell's open-air amphitheater in Fairmount Park is a beloved community space that not only hosts the popular concert series throughout the summer but also graduations, job fairs, and community events.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

However, the weekly concerts are a summer staple for music lovers in Philadelphia and all around the region, especially for those who enjoy great tunes, food, and just the community vibe.

This year's lineup features performances by Fantasia, October London, Xscape, En Vogue, SWV, Tye Tribbett, Kierra Sheard, Boney James, and more.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A highlight of this year's line is the Wawa Welcome America Celebration of Black Music Month and Fireworks event, curated by Philadelphia music legend Dyana Williams, featuring performances by Kindred the Family Soul, Philadelphia Freeway and DJ Aktive.

Organizers said box office tickets will be available to the general public starting Saturday, May 17, both in person at the Dell, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and online at ticketmaster.com.

After that date, box office tickets will be available every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Scene

Philadelphia 9 mins ago

‘Let's Do Lunch': New lunchtime discount program set to launch in Center City

Parenting 22 mins ago

Explaining the ‘Type B' mom trend: Are you one?

“The Dell is where music and memories come together,” said Susan Slawson, Commissioner, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation. “Whether you’re coming for old school R&B and hip-hop, or gospel, the energy is infectious with people who love music and a good time.”

Also new this summer, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation is adding a special night to spotlight rising young artists. Organizers say more details on this will be announced soon.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaMusic & Musicians
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us