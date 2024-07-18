2024 Delaware State Fair: Here's what you need to know before you go

The Delaware State has returned for the 105th year featuring a carnival, circus, tons of rides and so much more.

Visitors will be in for a treat with lots to do on the grounds of the state fair and this years theme... "Small State BIG FUN!"

There will also be unique twists to classic carnival food like spicy cheese-puff fried pickles, Cheeto-dusted corn dogs and even fried alligators.

Here’s your guide to everything you need to know before you head to the Delaware State Fair.

When and where is the Delaware State Fair?

The Delaware State Fair will begin on Thursday, July 18, and last through Saturday, July 27.

The fair is held in Harrington, Delaware, at 18500 S. DuPont Highway.

If you plan on driving to the fair, parking is FREE and there is the option to choose VIP parking near the main gate.

What are the hours for the Delaware State Fair?

The fair’s gates open Thursday July, 18 at noon. However, starting Friday, July 19, through Saturday, July 27, the gates will open at 9 a.m.

The carnival on the grounds will open at 5 p.m. on July 18, and then it will open daily moving forward at 1 p.m. and usually close after 10 p.m.

How much does the Delaware State Fair cost?

Admission to the Delaware State Fair costs $10 in-person and $10.50 online for everyone age 13 and older. Tickets for children 6-12 are $5 in-person and $5.50 online. Children 5 and under are free.

The Delaware State Fair is also offering a five-day adult pass for $35 that can be used on any five days.

Check out the fair’s special discount days to save money.

Who is performing at the Delaware State Fair?

"Jessie's Girl" singer Rick Springfield will be the first performer Thursday, July 18 night at 7:30 p.m. Then on Friday, country star Jon Pardi will perform on Friday, July 19.

On Saturday, July 20 you can "stand up" and catch rapper Ludacris with DJ Infamous.

Visit delawarestatefair.com/concert to see the full list of performers. For any additional information and questions regarding the fair, visit the FAQ page.