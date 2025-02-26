Philly's newest restaurant blends Italian, Asian cuisine. Here's what's on the menu

Philadelphia's dining scene just got a flavorful twist.

DaVinci and Yu, the city's first restaurant to offer Italian and Asian fusion cuisine, has opened on East Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia.

A few months ago, chef and owner Marc Grika was in Rome at an Asian restaurant with Italian influences, and his mind was blown while eating food combinations he had never explored, and that's where the idea for creating DaVinci and Yu was born.

It's one of only about a dozen or so restaurants in America serving this unique Italian-Asian pairing featuring dishes such as orange chicken parm, black cod dumplings, Italian-Asian wedding ramen, ginger duck meatballs over udon noodles, black sesame tiramisu and so much more.

For beverages, the new eatery has wines and cocktails that pair with the fusion menu, plus beer, cider, zero-proof mocktails, and a full bar of spirits.

Inside, the new dining destination features custom art and murals by local artists, colorful plants and lush greenery, dazzling lighting, new furniture, and a revamp of East Passunk's only legal streetery.

DaVinci and Yu opened just in time for East Passyunk Restaurant Week, offering a special three-course menu at only $45.

For more information and to book your reservation, check out DaVinci and Yu on Opentable.