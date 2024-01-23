Dave Matthews Band announces 2-night ‘Stay' in Camden this summer. How to get tickets

The "Space Between" the last time Dave Matthews Band fans slipped on their Birkenstocks to jam out and "Two Step" with the legendary jam band is becoming less by the day.

That's because DMB will "Crash" into Camden's Freedom Mortgage Pavilion for two nights in July 2024.

Here's the ticket info the "Ants Marching" from Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania suburbs into New Jersey -- or who already call the Garden State home -- need to know to answer "Where Are You Going" this summer:

Two-night 'Stay' in Camden

DMB will play Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20, 2024 at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion along Camden's Delaware River waterfront, Live Nation announced Tuesday.

'What Would You Say' to when tickets go on sale?

You marked your calendars with the concert dates, now set an alarm for when tickets go on sale.

First dibs went to members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association, with presale tickets on sale as of the Jan. 23, 2024 concert announcement.

Next up for tickets will be Citi cardholders with a presale set for Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. through 10 p.m. on Feb. 15 on the Citi Entertainment site.

General tickets sales begin at 10 a.m. on Feb. 16.

Dave continues green path

"Everyday" is green day for DMB as UN Environment Goodwill Ambassadors.

DMB has teamed with Live Nation to "divert at least 90% of fan-generated waste from landfills" during the summer U.S. tour, which starts May 22 in Tampa, Florida, and runs to Sept. 1, in Gorge, Washington, concert organizers said.

We are excited to announce #DMB2024 summer tour beginning on May 22. The headline run will bring the band back to many favorite venues, including Alpine Valley in East Troy, WI, SPAC in Saratoga Springs, NY and The Gorge in George, WA: https://t.co/Kj4oeg8jfk. Follow ⬇️ for +. pic.twitter.com/xPgSiWFMqL — Dave Matthews Band (@davematthewsbnd) January 23, 2024

"This year’s continued partnership with The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign will bring the total to five million trees planted since DMB teamed up with TNC in 2020 to support reforestation," Live Nation said in a news release. "Dave Matthews Band will offset carbon emissions for band/fan travel with the assistance of REVERB, who will also produce the tour’s annual eco-village."