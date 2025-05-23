Philadelphia

D'Angelo drops out, Maxwell joins lineup of 2025 Roots Picnic in Philly

D'Angelo dropped out of the 2025 Roots Picnic while Maxwell joined the lineup, the festival announced on Friday.

By David Chang

One neo soul legend dropped out while another joined the lineup for the annual Roots Picnic festival in Philadelphia next weekend.

R&B and soul music icon D’Angelo was set to headline the 2025 Roots Picnic at Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park along with rocker Lenny Kravitz and Philly hip-hop artist Meek Mill. On Friday, May 23, however, the Roots Picnic announced D’Angelo had dropped out of the concert due to a longer-than-expected recovery from surgery.

The concert organizers posted a message from D’Angelo on their Instagram page.

At the same time as that announcement, the Roots Picnic also announced they were adding R&B icon Maxwell to the lineup.

The Grammy Award-winning singer recently performed in Philadelphia in September 2024 for his “Serenade Tour.”

The Roots Picnic – a two-day music festival founded by the iconic hip-hop group The Roots – is set to take place on Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1, at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts. Along with Maxwell, Lenny Kravitz and Meek Mill, GloRilla, Miguel, Tems, Latto, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Kaytranada, Jeezy, Musiq Soulchild, Kur, Elmiene, Jagged Edge and Ceelo Green are all scheduled to perform.

You can still buy single-day tickets starting at $125 and two-day passes for $225. Click here to get yours.

You can learn more about this year’s festival, including the full lineup and road closures, here.

