A controversial country music star is coming to the Phillies' ballpark next year.

Morgan Wallen is bringing his 2023 One Night at a Time World Tour to Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia on Saturday, June 17, Live Nation announced Thursday. HARDY, ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman will open to show.

The North American stadium tour comes to the U.S. on April 15, 2023 in Milwaukee and runs Oct. 7 in Tacoma, Washington.

“Man, what a year 2022 has been with the Dangerous Tour," Wallen said in Live Nation's news release. "I had the time of my life, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am that my fans connected with the Dangerous album the way they did... We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there."

When do concert tickets go on sale?

Sorry Taylor Swift fans, but fans can sign up for presale tickets through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan presale until Dec. 4.

"Ticketmaster will send an email the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 6 with presale information," Wallen's website said. The presale then begins on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Live Nation didn't reveal how much tickets will cost.

$3 from each ticket for the U.S. concerts will benefit the Morgan Wallen Foundation, Live Nation said. The "You Proof" singer's foundation has given to Greater Good Music, Children Are People, the Salvation Army and National Museum of African American Music in the past.

Morgan Wallen's Dubious History Off the Stage

The 29-year-old Tennessean has had his share of controversial moments in recent years.

In Feb. 2021, video was released that reportedly showed Wallen using the N-word and profanities. He later said he was "embarrassed and sorry" for using the racial slur in the video obtained by TMZ.

“Our actions matter. Our words matter. And I want to encourage anyone that is watching to please learn from my mistake. There’s no reason to downplay what I did,” Wallen said in a message to his fans after the Feb. 2021 incident.

In the wake of the racial slur incident, Wallen's record label suspended him, his music was taken off the radio and streaming services, he was ruled ineligible for ACM awards and the 2021 Billboard Music Awards said he wasn't welcome despite six nominations. The "Whiskey Glasses" singer's album sales, however, also surged and he was later welcomed to perform at the 2022 Billboard Awards.

Earlier, the one-time "The Voice" contestant, was dropped from performing on "Saturday Night Live" in October 2020 after breaking the late-night show's COVID protocols by going maskless in a crowded Alabama bar. He later in the season performed on the show and even took part in a sketch making fun of the earlier incident.

The "This Bar" singer also was arrested in May 2020 for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after being ejected from Kid Rock's Nashville bar. Those charges were reportedly later dropped.

Summer Shows at the Ballpark

This is at least the third CBP concert announced for next season including Dead & Company on Thursday, June 15, and Pennsylvania's own P!NK on Monday, Sept. 18.