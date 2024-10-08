Philadelphia

A look inside Philadelphia's Concourse Dance Bar after massive transformation

By Cherise Lynch

Philadelphia's nightlife hotspot, Concourse Dance Bar, has undergone a significant transformation.

The 15,000-square-foot, two-story venue nestled in the heart of Center City, known for its twisty slide and famous ball pit, now has much more to offer.

The renovations, designed by Valerie Teachout and Jill Keys of Extrablonde Events, include upgrades to the ball pit, a new black-lit Mushroom Room, complete with a six-foot mushroom statue, neon-lit plants, a new vintage photo booth, and a retro dollhouse motif diorama.

“A nightclub that could be described as an immersive nightlife experience that combines playful elements and sophisticated aesthetics," said Avram Hornik of Four Corner Management Hospitality -- behind such spots including Concourse Dance Bar, Morgan's Pier and more -- "It’s a venue designed for adults to unleash their inner child, featuring a colorful ball pit for whimsical fun, an ice bar for a unique and visually striking drink experience, and interactive art exhibits that engage all the senses. It’s more than just a place to dance — it’s a blend of art, entertainment, and social interaction, creating a multi-sensory playground that redefines the traditional nightlife scene.” 

In the back of the bar, guests will still find Philadelphia’s only ice bar. Artist Peter Slavin carved Philadelphia imagery into ice, complete with a picture of the Flyers mascot, Gritty.

Concourse Dance Bar keeps it casual by not including a dress code, VIP sections, or bottle service, but it does have rotating guest DJs that play a variety of throwback tunes from the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s.

Located at 1635 Market St., the club is open Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, visit concoursedancebar.com.

