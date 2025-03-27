Music & Musicians

Chris Brown bringing ‘Breezy Bowl XX' tour to Philly this summer. Here's when

Chris Brown will make a stop at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, as part of his 'Breezy Bowl XX' world tour

By Cherise Lynch

Philadelphia, get ready to "Go Crazy" because two-time Grammy-winning global R&B superstar Chris Brown is coming this summer.

The chart-topping artist will make a stop at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, as part of his 'Breezy Bowl XX' world tour.

Event organizers say the trek will feature two other R&B powerhouses: Grammy-nominated multi-platinum hitmaker Summer Walker and 3x Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling artist Bryson Tiller. 

It's time to "Turn up the Music" because this tour celebrates Brown's 20-year career and follows his highly successful 2024 "11:11" tour.

Tickets for the North American tour dates will be available starting on Tuesday, April 1, with an artist presale and more presales throughout the week.

Event organizers said fans can now sign up for the artist presale at signup.ticketmaster.com/chrisbrown through Sunday, March 30 at 10 a.m.

General on sale will begin on Thursday, April 3 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

The tour will also offer various VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Visit vipantion.com for more information.

