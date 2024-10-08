Food & Drink

Chipotle's Boorito deal is back for Halloween: Here are all the details

The fast-casual chain hopes business will be boo-ming.

By Drew Weisholtz | TODAY

Chipotle logo
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Chipotle’s Halloween deal is the ghould standard.

The restaurant chain announced it will once again offer its Boorito deal — for its 24th year — in honor of Halloween.

Chipotle Rewards members who come into an eatery dressed in costume this Halloween (Oct. 31) can get a $6 entrée from 3 p.m. until closing time throughout the United States. That price will be 7 Canadian dollars in Canada, while a £6/€7 entrée will be offered in locations in the United Kingdom and France.

In addition, 53 Chipotle locations in college towns across the U.S. will remain open until midnight on Halloween.

“As an annual Halloween tradition for our fans, we are always looking for ways to level up our celebration,” Chipotle chief brand officer Chris Brandt said in a statement. “By extending hours on college campuses and expanding the festivities across two continents for the first time, Boorito will be bigger than ever.”

This year marks the first time Chipotle’s European locations will get in on the promotion. The Boorito was initially sold in 2000 in the U.S. before expanding to Canada in 2009.

Chipotle Halloween costumes
Chipotle launched its first-ever costume collection featuring a napkin, fork, water cup, burrito and to-go bag, with Spirit Halloween. (Chipotle Mexican Grill)

Philly chef Nok Suntaranon's recipe for turmeric chicken soup is all about family

The return of the Boorito comes on the heels of Chipotle announcing in September that it has teamed up with Spirit Halloween to create a line of real Halloween costumes based on a trend in which people make fake costumes that are sold in the familiar Spirit Halloween packaging.

Some of the outfits you can purchase include Chipotle Fork, Chipotle Napkin, Chipotle Water Cup, Chipotle Burrito and Chipotle To-Go Bag. The costumes are available at select Spirit Halloween brick and mortar stores, as well as on its website.

