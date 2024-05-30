Chinese Lantern Festival ready to shine again. Your guide to 2024 Franklin Square spectacle

An annual event full of color and culture is ready to shine again. The Chinese Lantern Festival is returning to Philadelphia's historic Franklin Square for the summer of 2024.

"The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival is a special way for locals and tourists to spend a magical evening in the Historic District," Historic Philadelphia, Inc. President and CEO Amy Needle said. "Once the museums and cultural sites close, families can have a delicious dinner in Chinatown and then enjoy the cultural and artistic immersion that the Festival provides."

Here are some answers to questions about the colorful light experience:

When does 2024 Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival take place?

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Chinese light and cultural festival takes place daily in Franklin Square at North 6th and Race streets from Thursday, June 20, through Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, except for July 4th. The park is open during the day from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the festival taking over at night starting at 6 p.m.

What can visitors expect to see this year?

Visitors can check out dozens of larger-than-life displays with hundreds of individual lighted sculptures, according to organizers. Among the highlights is a 200-foot long dragon and 30 "never-before-seen giant lantern displays."

"For 2024, Tianyu’s artists have designed some new imaginative creations,” Tianyu Arts & Culture's Jessie Li said. “Every year we try to showcase original ideas, and this year visitors will have more interactive lanterns and see an array of flora, insects, animals, Chinese culture, pandas, and, of course, plenty of mesmerizing dragons for the Year of the Dragon.

The festival will also include traditional Chinese performances and much more.

"In addition to the gorgeous light installations, visitors can enjoy live cultural stage performances, see the choreographed fountain light show in the historic Rendell Family Fountain, taste expanded food and drink options including Asian cuisine and American comfort food, drink a toast at the Dragon Beer Garden, and shop for Chinese folk artists’ crafts created on site as well as Festival-themed merchandise," organizers said.

Just how many lightbulbs does it take?

More than 25,000 LED lights are "part of the magical creations," organizers said in the past.

Should I come hungry and thirsty?

As mentioned above, there are "expanded" Asian and American food options. You can also grab a drink at the Dragon Beer Garden.

Can I bring in water?

"Yes, visitors are welcome to bring bottled water and reusable water bottles into the Festival," organizers said.

How much are tickets?

Adults (18-64 years old): $25 (Monday to Thursday), $28 (Friday to Sunday)

Youth (13-17): $23 (Mon.-Thurs.), $26 (Weekends)

Children (3-12): $16

Children (2 and under): FREE

Seniors (Ages 65+) & Active Military (with ID): $23 (Sun.-Thurs.), $26 (Fri & Sat)

Note that timed tickets are required Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights and that walk-up tickets could stop being sold if capacity is reached.

Click here to purchase timed tickets.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Historic Philadelphia, Inc., a nonprofit that operates and manages Franklin Square year-round.

Want to mini golf or ride the carousel as well?

This year, festival organizers are offering discounted rates to play Philly Mini Golf or to ride the Parx Liberty Carousel during the festival.

Still have questions?

For more information and tickets visit their website.