Chicago's Christkindlmarket Named Best Christmas Market in U.S.

Love visiting Chicago's annual Christkindlmarket during the holiday season? You aren't alone.

Global travel site Big 7 Travel just released its list of the best 25 Christmas markets in the USA for 2021, and Chicago's Christkindlmarket is on it — in the number one spot.

This year's top Christmas markets were ranked on several factors, the travel site says, including vendor variety, entertainment, local traditions, social media popularity and Big 7 Travel writer suggestions and previous awards.

Here are the top 10 Christmas markets that made the list:

Christkindlmarket Chicago – Chicago, Illinois Koziar’s Christmas Village– Bernville, Pennsylvania The Great Dickens Christmas Fair — San Francisco, California, USA Christkindlmarkt – Leavenworth, Washington Union Square Holiday Market – New York City, New York Atlanta Christkindle Market – Atlanta, Georgia Christkindl Market– Arlington, Texas Charlotte Christmas Village – Charlotte, North Carolina Victorian Christmas Market – Nevada City, California Peoples Gas Holiday Market– Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The holiday markets feature traditional German and European live music, shopping and food and drinks, including stuffed gourmet pretzels, spiced wine, schnitzel and Belgian hot chocolate.

The Christkindlmarket will also offer a virtual marketplace for shoppers to find their iconic goods, including the popular souvenir mugs, online. This year, the souvenir mug design is a boot shape, accompanied by a dark emerald green color to match the logo and a Chicago skyline. The Peppermint the Penguin mug is also back for the market's 25th anniversary this winter,