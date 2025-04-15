Charlie Wilson bringing ‘R&B Cookout Tour' to Philly featuring all-star lineup

You know Charlie...last name Wilson? Well, the R&B legend is bringing the ultimate soul-infused celebration to Philadelphia this summer, featuring an all-star lineup of legendary acts.

Fans can catch Wilson along with Babyface, K-Ci Hailey and El DeBarge when "Uncle Charlie's R&B Cookout Tour" stops at TD Pavillion at The Mann on Sept. 14, 2025.

With decades of chart-topping success between them, the artist will take fans on a journey through some of the most cherished R&B songs, promising a night filled with timeless music

“This tour is unlike anything I’ve done before. As someone who truly loves R&B, getting to share the stage with my friends Babyface, K-Ci, and El is something I’m really looking forward to," Wilson shared in a press release. "I’ve been performing for so long that my audience isn’t just made up of fans, it really has become a family. Over the years, I’ve come to recognize so many faces, and we’ve grown together through the music. The R&B cookout is gonna be one big family reunion for us and our fans.”

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Tuesday, April 15, at noon through Thursday, April 17, at 10 p.m. with code: Cookout. The public on-sale will begin Friday, April 18, at 10 a.m.

All tickets can be purchased at unclecharliescookout.com.