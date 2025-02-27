Philadelphia's new cereal cocktail bar is stirring up breakfast and booze

Trix aren't just for kids!

The Cereal Cocktail Bar — the world's first cereal cocktail bar — has opened in Philadelphia for a limited time.

Inspired by your favorite childhood cereals, the new fun bar is where nostalgic Saturday mornings meet grown up Saturday nights in the best way possible.

The Bucket Listers have set up this cool new concept inside Philadelphia's Foundation bar, located at 699 N. Broad St.

Bucket Listers Bucket Listers

The bar offers a range of cereal-infused cocktails that will take your taste buds through a nostalgic profile of bitter, sweet, smokey, and smooth.

The cocktail menu includes an "Apple Jack Lady," "Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot," "Old Fashioned Fruit Loop," and so much more.

And if those tasty cocktails don't fully satisfy your appetite, the bar's food menu features cereal by the bowl, and even elevated items such as cornflake fried chicken thigh, spiced cinnamon toast crunch shrimp poppers, and corn pops whipped ricotta on toast.

Bucket Listers Bucket Listers

General admission tickets cost $18 per person and include a 90-minute reservation and a welcome custom cereal cocktail.

You can also "wake up to the smell of pancakes" during the bar's Y2K Brunch on Sundays, which will have you reminiscing on the good old days. Tickets cost $39 and include a main entree and a welcome mimosa.

The fun doesn't even stop there; the Cereal Cocktail Bar will ALSO have photo opportunities, including a "Got Milk" photobooth for a blast from the past.

Cereal-brate crunchy vibes and boozy fun from now through Sunday, April 27. For more information and to purchase your tickets today, visit bucketlisters.com/experience/the-cereal-cocktail-bar.