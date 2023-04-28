Philadelphia's popular Center City Sips happy hour tradition is set to return this June.

When the event comes back, it will reportedly offer discounts on food and drinks -- along with other items and services -- at more than 60 locations throughout the city.

According to the Center City District, the business improvement district that organizes the annual event, this year's Center City Sips will begin on June 7 and will be held from 5m to 7 p.m. every Wednesday through August 30.

After 7 p.m., some locations will also offer discounts on dinner.

Also, in June, the district will offer discounts every Wednesday, through SIPS Style, which will invite shoppers to take advantage of reduced-price merchandise and services.

A full list of participants is available at ccdsips.com.



Also, CCD SIPS at Dilworth Park presented by Hornitos® Tequila will return this year, and, the district noted that there will be his year with live DJ entertainment and an extended space.

Also, the district said that, "[f]or the first time, the Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink will be open for skating during the

event, available only to CCD SIPS guests 21 and older."

The district will host an official CCD SIPS Preview Party in partnership with Wooderice Philly on Wednesday, May 24 from 5 to 7 p.m.,

The one-night-only special event, the district said, will be held at Pagano’s Market and Bar, at 2001 Market Street and will feature "exclusive SIPS pricing, live DJ entertainment, giveaways and samplings courtesy of Hornitos®

Tequila."

Attendance is free for all guests 21 and older.

The CCD said that there will be additional bars and restaurants added through June 7. Visit ccdsips.com to find the most up-to-date participant list and information.