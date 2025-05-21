Philadelphia's favorite summer happy hour tradition is officially of legal drinking age, and you’re invited to the ultimate birthday party.

SIPS turns 21 this year, and to celebrate Center City District (CCD) is kicking things off with a free 2000s-themed preview bash, in collaboration with Wooder Ice, at Dilworth Park on Wednesday, May 28.

This 21 and older event kicks off at 5 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m., but you don't want to be late, SIPS-exclusive drink pricing ends at 7 p.m.

Highlights of the event include $5 Broad Street Brewing beer, $6 wine, and $7 Hornitos Tequila cocktails, live entertainment by DJ Nico Oso, giveaways, and insta-worthy photo moments.

If you want to level up your SIPS experience, ticketed upgrades are available for purchase:

Tier 1 - VIP Section

Ticket price: $100

- Includes a "skip the check-in line pass"

- Includes access to a private seating area with a private bar on the Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink

- Complimentary food

- Complimentary drinks

Tier 2 - Friends and Family Section

Ticket price: $50

- Includes a "skip the check-in line pass"

- Includes access to a private seating area with a private bar

- Includes two complimentary drink tickets

After the preview party, SIPS officialy kicks off on Wednesday June 4, 2025 and will run every Wednesday through August 27, 2025 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dozens of bars and restaurants across the city will offer $7 cocktails, $6 wine, $5 beer and half-priced appetizers. After 7 p.m., select locations will provide 15% off dinner.

To see a full list of participating locations visit ccdsips.com.

And for the first time, CCD is launching limited-edition SIPS merchandise, designed in-house by CCD graphic designer Aimee Liriano.

Organizers say shirts are now available for pre-order and will ship within 30 days of purchase. You can visit ccdsips.com to place an order today.

Sales officially begin on Wednesday, May 28, online and in person at Dilworth Park every Wednesday during CCD SIPS.