St. Patrick's Day, one of the biggest days of the year for drinking and partying, coincides with the religious observance of Lent. But don't worry -- local bishops are granting Catholics the day off from their religious duties in order to celebrate Friday.

The holiday is a cultural and religious celebration held annually on March 17, the death anniversary of the patron saint of Ireland. In the United States, the holiday has turned into a largely secular holiday that celebrates all things Irish -- most notably: beer, corned beef and cabbage.

The corned beef poses a problem for those observing Lent, the period of preparation and fasting that occurs in the 40 days leading up to Easter. Catholics are supposed to observe meatless Fridays, but local religious leaders are granting them a day off in honor of St. Patrick.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia granted an exemption from the obligation to abstain from meat this Friday, so Philadelphians don't need to stress about enjoying their corned beef. Archbishop Nelson Pérez urged Catholics who choose to indulge in the St. Patrick's Day staple to adopt another penance of their choice instead.

The Diocese of Trenton also granted Catholics in New Jersey an exemption from meatless Friday on March 17 to allow people to celebrate fully. Bishop David M. O'Connell asked Catholics to forgo eating meat on another day of Lent or to perform a work of charity or exercise of piety instead.

Bishop William E. Koenig of the Diocese of Wilmington also granted Catholics in Delaware and Maryland's eastern Shore an exemption from abstaining from meat on St. Patrick's Day. Catholics who opt to eat meat should "undertake a work of charity, an exercise of piety, or an act of comparable penance on some other occasion during the Third Week of Lent."

The Diocese of Camden has not posted a similar exemption on its website.

Whether or not you're planning to enjoy some corned beef alongside your cabbage, there are plenty of ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the area.