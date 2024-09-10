Book a sweet stay in a candy corn-themed suite at Great Wolf Lodge Pocono Mountains this fall

This one is for all the hard-core candy corn lovers.

Candy company Brach's is celebrating the fall season in the sweetest way with the first-ever Brach's Candy Corn Suite.

Starting Sept. 9, candy corn superfans can book a stay in the "tri-colored oasis" at two Great Wolf Lodge locations: Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, and Gurnee, Illinois.

"Guests can make moments sweeter at these delicious destinations starting the first day of fall (Sept. 22) through Halloween (Oct. 31)," event organizers said in a news release.

The suites -- which sleep up to 5 to 6 guests -- are decked out with all things orange, yellow, and white, including candy corn headboards, an illuminated "Make Moments Sweeter" wall sign, and a candy corn checkers game.

Also, inside the suites, guests will find a fully stocked pantry cart with classic candy corn, mellowcreme pumpkins, and other fun snacks.

Each stay in the Candy Corn Suite includes a membership in the official Brach's Candy Corn Club, giving guests a year's supply of the treat.

"We know candy corn is always a hotly debated topic come this time of year, and in fact, our recent survey uncovered many Americans who plan to celebrate the fall season (72%) agree people have polarizing opinions about candy corn," Director of BRACH'S Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company Chad Womack said in a news release. "We're focused on the candy corn superfans. I always love to see the creative candy corn memes crop up this time of year, and we're looking forward to seeing how fans enjoy a real-life candy corn dreamland with the BRACH'S Candy Corn Suite at Great Wolf Lodge. It's delicious-looking, fun, and oh-so timely for Halloween's sweetest moments."

If you are ready to be fully immersed in the world of candy corn, visit greatwolf.com/candy-corn-suite to find out more information and to book your stay.