Camden County to be ‘Jamming' with 2025 free summer concert series

From reggae vibes to a 1980s shopping mall icon to early 2000s alt rock legends to a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Camden County is once again going to "rock" this summer with free concerts.

The Camden County Rocks summer concert series in New Jersey is just about the perfect place for "Jamming" folks to "Bang the Drum All Day," reminisce like "We're Alone Now" and chill out like a "Teenage Dirtbag" without needing to fork over any money.

When and where are free concerts happening outdoors in Camden County this summer?

The Camden County Board of Commissioners last month announced the lineup for the 2025 Summer Parks Concert Series and some of the headliners include Bob Marley's kin Julian Marley -- who will be playing with The Uprising (June 23), Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend Todd Rundgren, 80s pop singer Tiffany (July 17) and alt rockers Wheatus (Aug. 27) will all be playing outdoors for free.

More than "One of Us" will "Start Making Sense" of the lineup that also includes singer-songwriter Joan Osborne, local rockers Low Cut Connie, punk pioneer Bob Mould and a Talking Heads tribute band taking stages around the suburban Philadelphia county.

Shows run from June 2 to at least September 17. Another highlight for folks in their 40s will be Ed Lover presents The Live Mixtape Band on July 14.

Depending on the day of the week, the outdoor venue changes: the Sunset Jazz Series plays at Camden's Wiggins Park on Mondays; the Sundown Music Series brings tunes to Haddon Lake Park on Wednesdays; and folks can enjoy the Twilight concert Series at Cooper River Park's Jack Curtis Stadium on Thursdays. Shows are also scheduled at Leanna Harris Park in Chesilhurst, Lindenwold Park, New Brooklyn Park in Winslow Township and Waterford Lions Park.

One thing not announced for this year is any Independence Day show.

Civic pride through free shows?

The free concerts bring plenty of civic pride to South Jersey.

“The summer concert series is highly anticipated and another great way for us to ignite activity throughout the Camden County Parks System,” Commissioner Deputy Director Ed McDonnell said. “Every summer, these concerts allow us to see world class performances, for free, right in our local parks. As always, the lineup is wonderful, and we cannot wait to kick off the summer with the Summer Concert Series.”

“The Camden County Summer Parks Concert Series for 2025 will be another season of free quality entertainment for all to enjoy," Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen said. "The summer concerts have become an annual tradition along the Camden Waterfront, offering quality performance for the entire family. I encourage residents from throughout the county to enjoy this year’s fantastic musical lineup.”

Which musicians are playing the Camden County 2025 Summer Parks Concert Series?

This is the full free Camden County concert schedule for the summer of 2025:

Sunset Jazz Series at Wiggins Park on Camden waterfront. Start time – Mondays at 8 p.m.

June 2 – Tab Benoit

June 9 – Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

June 23 – Julian Marley & The Uprising

June 30 – Al Di Meola

July 14 – Ed Lover presents The Live Mixtape Band

July 28 – Dumpstaphunk

Aug. 4 – Jonathan Powell & Mambo Jazz Party

Aug. 11 – Stacey Kent

Aug. 25 – The Stanley Clarke Band

Sept. 8 – Ruben Studdard: My Tribute to Luther

Sunday, Sept. 14 – Gospel Fest Along the Waterfront featuring Hezekiah Walker & Friends

Sundown Music Series at Haddon Lake Park. Start time – Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.

June 4 – Low Cut Connie / plus Sug Daniels

June 18 – Start Making Sense: A Tribute to Talking Heads / plus Lena Fine

July 2 – Too Many Zooz / plus Best Bear

July 16 – The Tisburys / plus The Describers

July 30 – Bob Mould / plus Maria Mirenzi

Aug. 13 – Joan Osborne / plus Jackson Pines

Aug. 27 – Wheatus / plus Bren

Sept. 3 - Karina Rykman / plus David Bakey

Sept. 17 – Chuck Prophet & His Cumbia Shoes / plus Jay Byham

Twilight Concert Series at Cooper River Park. Start time – Thursdays at 8 p.m.

June 12 - The Hobbs Sisters

June 26 – Todd Rundgren

July 17 - Tiffany

July 31 - Yacht Rock Gold Featuring Elliot Lurie

Aug. 7 - The Greg Farnese Sextet

Aug. 21 - 4 Peace of Mind

Winslow Township at Peter Volpa Memorial Park. Start time – 6 p.m.

June 21 – Motown Revue Featuring Rheel Menn

July 19 - South Penn Dixie (SPD)

Aug. 23 - Everyday People (Sly & The Family Stone tribute band)

Lindenwold Park. Start time – 7 p.m.

July 11 - Fish Eyed Blues

Aug. 8 – The Hit Men

Waterford Lions Park

June 7 - Frankie & the Flat Liners

LeAnna Harris Park in Chesilhurst

June 14 – Will Power (Tower of Power tribute band)

(Note that concerts are weather permitting.)

