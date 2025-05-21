Calder Gardens along Ben Franklin Parkway unveils opening date

After years of anticipation, Calder Gardens — a multilayered cultural space — has revealed an opening date.

Nestled on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 21st and 22nd Streets, across from the Barnes Foundation and the Rodin Museum, the new cultural destination will open to the public on September 21, 2025, following a celebratory week of special events.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

With a building designed by the Pritzker Prize-winning firm Herzog & de Meuron and gardens by internationally acclaimed landscape designer Piet Oudolf, the 1.8-arce sanctuary will highlight the art and ideas of Alexander Calder, an abstract sculptor, painter, and Philadelphia native.

Calder was born in Philadelphia in 1898 to a sculptor father and painter mother. Three generations of Calder work are already located along the Ben Franklin Parkway: On top City Hall is the statue of William Penn by Calder’s grandfather, Alexander Milne Calder; Logan Circle features the Swann Memorial Fountain by Calder’s father, Alexander Stirling Calder; and Calder’s “The Ghost” sculpture hangs in the main hall of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Through an innovative collaboration, the Barnes Foundation will provide administrative, operational, and educational programming support to Calder Gardens in what constitutes a new model for institutional sustainability and efficiency.

According to the Calder Foundation, the cultural institution will feature inclusive public programs and special events.

Below is a glimpse of what Calder Gardens will look like when it opens:

Calder Foundation Calder Foundation

Calder Foundation Calder Foundation

Calder Foundation Calder Foundation

In conjunction with the opening date announcement, the institution has unveiled its new visual identity and website—caldergardens.org.

With the launch of the new website, members of the public are now able to reserve tickets and purchase memberships.

Calder Gardens ticket prices will be $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $5 for Youth (13 to 18 years old), and free for children 12 and under. Memberships start at $98 annually, offering unlimited free admission to both Calder Gardens and its operational partner, the Barnes Foundation, exclusive morning access for members, guest passes, discounts at the shop, and more.

If you become a mailing list subscribers, organizers say you will receive priotity access to ticketed events, behind-the-scenes content, and the latest news as Calder Gardens approaches its highly anticipated opening.